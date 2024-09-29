Cell phone at the wheel: woman crashes into expensive Jaguar

Giuseppe Cerbone and Nicolo Bottini Bongrani from Brescia were sitting in the Jaguar when the 23-year-old Hungarian woman's silver mid-range car suddenly crossed the middle of the road and crashed into the collector's item.

The crash occurred during a show drive

The two young Italians were on their way from Fuschl to Mittersill in the Jaguar as part of the Mille Miglia warm-up drive. Luckily, the two got off lightly, with just a few scratches on their faces. The two would certainly have imagined their stay in Salzburg differently.