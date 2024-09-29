Classic car now scrap
Cell phone at the wheel: woman crashes into expensive Jaguar
Distracted by her cell phone, a woman collided with a Jaguar XK120 that was taking part in the Mille Miglia warm-up on the Schwaitl Landesstraße in Elsbethen (Salzburg) on Friday. An accident with wickedly expensive consequences!
Blood runs down the face, emotions and swear words fly through the air. An accident had happened! A young woman from Flachgau had crashed her car into a rare Jaguar XK120 from the 1950s on the Schwaitl Landesstraße near Elsbethen.
Giuseppe Cerbone and Nicolo Bottini Bongrani from Brescia were sitting in the Jaguar when the 23-year-old Hungarian woman's silver mid-range car suddenly crossed the middle of the road and crashed into the collector's item.
The crash occurred during a show drive
The two young Italians were on their way from Fuschl to Mittersill in the Jaguar as part of the Mille Miglia warm-up drive. Luckily, the two got off lightly, with just a few scratches on their faces. The two would certainly have imagined their stay in Salzburg differently.
A video that appeared on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) shows the battlefield on the street. Both the two Italians and the woman can be heard. The woman openly admits that she was on the phone. The two Italians use several swear words at her.
The vintage car from the 1950s is a special kind of Jaguar, a kind of testimonial to the famous Mille Miglia vintage car racing series. And it is now probably a total loss. On the market, enthusiasts can pay several hundred thousand euros for an XK120 - depending on its condition and previous owners.
The whole thing happened during the Mille Miglia Warm-Up, which was taking place in Salzburg for the first time. It is supposed to be a kind of show drive for the famous Italian classic car race.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
