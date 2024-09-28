"Krone" notes
The “Wizard of Os” was Salzburg’s trump card
FC Red Bull Salzburg beat Vienna Austria 2:0 (1:0) at home in front of around 10,000 fans on matchday eight of the Bundesliga. While one striker remained completely pale, Israeli playmaker Oscar Gloukh made a big impression. The "Krone" scores for the game.
Blaswich 3
Made one strong save, but once again showed his weaknesses with his foot.
Morgalla 4
Often moved inside, was well integrated and caught out Guenouche once. A strong performance!
Piatkowski 2
Ducked twice in running duels in the first half. The Pole got into the game better as time went on and made one risky save from Malone.
Blank 3
On the spot once at the back in an emergency. A solid performance overall.
Dedic 3
Once again deployed on the left. You can tell that he would feel more comfortable on the right. But: No one had more touches of the ball (109).
Capaldo 3
Caught the eye with some good tackles. However, he didn't do enough with the ball.
Bajcetic 3
Was relatively invisible. As a "six-man", however, this is not necessarily a negative.
Gloukh 6
The "Wizard of Os"! Was the be-all and end-all in the Bulls' game, crowning his strong performance with a brace.
Daghim 3
Tried a lot, but achieved little. When he gets going, he's hard to stop.
Konate 1
You had the feeling he wouldn't have scored for 180 minutes.
Nene 2
Got the penalty. Otherwise he was hardly involved in any situations.
Clark 2
Didn't get into the game.
Bidstrup 4
Immediately influenced the game with his strong pressing. His return is immensely important.
Gourna-Douath 4
His passes (91% on target) were on target. He also won several balls and initiated the 2:0.
Gadou, Yeo 0
The 17-year-old Gadou celebrated his Salzburg debut!
OUR NOTES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 used too briefly
