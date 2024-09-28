“It looks like a more serious injury!”

Gerald Scheiblehner (Blau-Weiß coach): "A very intense and fast game of soccer in which Sturm were the better team over 90 minutes - especially in terms of play. In the end, a big compliment to the team for still believing in themselves and finding three top chances, although it should have ended 2:2 due to these chances. We're proud that we came so close against such a top opponent. We were close, which is encouraging. But it's down to us that we don't get a point in the end."