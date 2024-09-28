Sturm coach Ilzer:
“It looks like a more serious injury!”
Sturm won 2:1 against BW Linz - but the joy in Graz was marred by a hand injury to captain Jon Gorenc Stankovic. "It looks like a more serious injury," said coach Christian Ilzer.
In stoppage time, Gorenc Stankovic landed awkwardly on his arm, meaning the Slovenian was unable to continue. Tochi Chukwuani replaced the midfield stabilizer. "Stankovic is in hospital, the x-rays are being assessed. It's an injury to his hand, looks like a more serious injury," said Ilzer.
Ilzer can be satisfied with the game. "It was an intense game, just as we had expected. You have to congratulate Blau-Weiß Linz on how they developed. They didn't beat LASK and Rapid here for nothing. It was a difficult task to come away victorious here. We deserved to take the lead and had to concede the equalizer due to carelessness. In the final seconds, things really got going again. Those were great moments from Kjell," said Ilzer.
Here are the other comments on the game:
Gerald Scheiblehner (Blau-Weiß coach): "A very intense and fast game of soccer in which Sturm were the better team over 90 minutes - especially in terms of play. In the end, a big compliment to the team for still believing in themselves and finding three top chances, although it should have ended 2:2 due to these chances. We're proud that we came so close against such a top opponent. We were close, which is encouraging. But it's down to us that we don't get a point in the end."
Thomas Goiginger (Blue & White player): "Of course I can't really be happy about my goal. We know that Sturm are a very good team, but we did very well at times. It wouldn't really have been undeserved for us to come away with something. Sturm didn't really have the better chances. You have to remember that we played against a champion and cup winner who also plays in the Champions League."
Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm player): "We started pretty well but were unlucky to equalize. On the whole, we stuck at it and had incredible saves at the end. We're getting back on track and have shown mentality, things are looking up again. I think we're slowly getting going, but we're still not playing at our maximum and trying to act like a team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
