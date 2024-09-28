Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sturm coach Ilzer:

“It looks like a more serious injury!”

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 20:24

Sturm won 2:1 against BW Linz - but the joy in Graz was marred by a hand injury to captain Jon Gorenc Stankovic. "It looks like a more serious injury," said coach Christian Ilzer. 

0 Kommentare

In stoppage time, Gorenc Stankovic landed awkwardly on his arm, meaning the Slovenian was unable to continue. Tochi Chukwuani replaced the midfield stabilizer. "Stankovic is in hospital, the x-rays are being assessed. It's an injury to his hand, looks like a more serious injury," said Ilzer.

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Ilzer can be satisfied with the game. "It was an intense game, just as we had expected. You have to congratulate Blau-Weiß Linz on how they developed. They didn't beat LASK and Rapid here for nothing. It was a difficult task to come away victorious here. We deserved to take the lead and had to concede the equalizer due to carelessness. In the final seconds, things really got going again. Those were great moments from Kjell," said Ilzer.

Sturm coach Christian Ilzer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Sturm coach Christian Ilzer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Here are the other comments on the game:

Gerald Scheiblehner (Blau-Weiß coach): "A very intense and fast game of soccer in which Sturm were the better team over 90 minutes - especially in terms of play. In the end, a big compliment to the team for still believing in themselves and finding three top chances, although it should have ended 2:2 due to these chances. We're proud that we came so close against such a top opponent. We were close, which is encouraging. But it's down to us that we don't get a point in the end."

BW Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
BW Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Thomas Goiginger (Blue & White player): "Of course I can't really be happy about my goal. We know that Sturm are a very good team, but we did very well at times. It wouldn't really have been undeserved for us to come away with something. Sturm didn't really have the better chances. You have to remember that we played against a champion and cup winner who also plays in the Champions League."

Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm player): "We started pretty well but were unlucky to equalize. On the whole, we stuck at it and had incredible saves at the end. We're getting back on track and have shown mentality, things are looking up again. I think we're slowly getting going, but we're still not playing at our maximum and trying to act like a team."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf