Peaceful cow on hiking trail: woman dialed emergency number

After the Joelspitze, Resi the calf was waiting

There the animal was met by a speedy German mountaineer. The young woman had previously courageously climbed the Joelspitze (1964 m) and was now descending alone towards Wildschönau. However, she was not expecting Resi in the middle of the hiking trail. So four eyes looked at each other, and according to reports, Resi was not feeling very well when they met.