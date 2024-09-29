Air rescue
C18 takes off from Frauenkirchen earlier than planned
If the construction work continues as planned, nothing stands in the way of the C18 crew moving to the Neusiedl district in January.
Whether it's a traffic accident or a cardiac arrest - every second counts for the life-savers from the air. The recent case of a young boy from Pöttsching, who suffered a respiratory and circulatory arrest after a fall and was saved thanks to the perfect teamwork of the emergency services and the deployment of the C18 stationed in Wiener Neustadt, shows just how indispensable the "Yellow Angels" have become in Burgenland.
C18 has already flown over 760 missions since April
The rescue helicopter has already flown more than 760 missions since April of this year. Despite the success story, the interim location in Wiener Neustadt will soon be history.
With the Christophorus 18, healthcare in northern Burgenland is reaching a new level - for the safety and optimal care of the people of Burgenland.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
The move to Frauenkirchen could take place even faster than originally planned. Construction of the base only began in June and the topping-out ceremony can be celebrated soon. If everything goes according to plan, the C18 could take to the skies from the district of Neusiedl before the end of this year, or at the beginning of January at the latest.
The new home of the air rescue service will not only be a symbol of the continuous development and improvement of air rescue in Burgenland, but will also make an important contribution to safety and rapid medical care in the region, says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
More efficiency and flexibility thanks to new location
The location in Frauenkirchen will enable the crew to respond to emergencies even more efficiently and flexibly, according to Marco Trefanitz, Managing Director of ÖAMTC Air Rescue. "The modern and sustainably built site in Frauenkirchen will enable us to further strengthen emergency medical care in the region."
C16 takes off in southern Burgenland towards a new operational record
There is also good news from the ÖAMTC rescue helicopter C16 stationed in Oberwart, which has just flown its 1000th mission this year and is therefore heading for a new mission record in 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.