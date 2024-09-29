Here you can find the most important election information

There are a total of 734 polling stations in the 132 Carinthian municipalities. While postal votes can be cast in all polling stations, there are some major differences in opening hours. While in Villach, at the municipal office in Griffen, at the Feffernitz leisure center in Paternion and at the Lodron riding school, voting is possible between 7 am and 4 pm, voters in Friesach, who are allowed to vote at the district retirement home - St. Salvator, have to hurry. Here, voters can only go to the ballot box between 8 and 10 am.