Carinthia votes

Here you can find the most important election information

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 06:00

432,295 Carinthians have the opportunity to go to the ballot box today and elect a new National Council. The "Krone" has the most important information at hand.

0 Kommentare

There are a total of 734 polling stations in the 132 Carinthian municipalities. While postal votes can be cast in all polling stations, there are some major differences in opening hours. While in Villach, at the municipal office in Griffen, at the Feffernitz leisure center in Paternion and at the Lodron riding school, voting is possible between 7 am and 4 pm, voters in Friesach, who are allowed to vote at the district retirement home - St. Salvator, have to hurry. Here, voters can only go to the ballot box between 8 and 10 am.

In contrast, voters in St. Veiter who have to cast their vote at the Senecura nursing home can sleep in - it is only open from 1 pm (until 4 pm).

You can also find the exact opening times of the respective polling stations online at: www.bmi.gv.at or on your election information card. Please note that an official photo ID must be presented at every polling station.

„Krone“-Wahlextra-Serie
Die neun werbenden Parteien – ein Rückblick

If you are still undecided about who to vote for, here is a look back at all the interviews with Carinthia's leading candidates.

Gabriel Obernosterer is an ÖVP veteran and spoke in an interview about his political show program and what he is particularly proud of.
Gabriel Obernosterer is an ÖVP veteran and spoke in an interview about his political show program and what he is particularly proud of.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/Krone KREATIV)
Philip Kucher, SPÖ Club Chairman in the National Council and top candidate in Carinthia, warned against an FPÖ-ÖVP coalition and talked about projects that have been implemented for Carinthia.
Philip Kucher, SPÖ Club Chairman in the National Council and top candidate in Carinthia, warned against an FPÖ-ÖVP coalition and talked about projects that have been implemented for Carinthia.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
In an interview, Gernot Darmann from the Freedom Party spoke about the blue party's regular topics of migration and wind energy - and called for more understanding of democracy from the ÖVP and SPÖ.
In an interview, Gernot Darmann from the Freedom Party spoke about the blue party's regular topics of migration and wind energy - and called for more understanding of democracy from the ÖVP and SPÖ.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Olga Voglauer wants to achieve 500,000 votes for the Greens across Austria - with the issue of climate protection.
Olga Voglauer wants to achieve 500,000 votes for the Greens across Austria - with the issue of climate protection.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Janos Juvan wants to become the first Neos member of the National Council from Carinthia - with the topics of transparency, education and performance.
Janos Juvan wants to become the first Neos member of the National Council from Carinthia - with the topics of transparency, education and performance.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/Krone KREATIV)
Top candidate Kyra Borchhardt from the "Madeleine Petrovic List" paid a visit. She was drawn to politics because of the coronavirus measures.
Top candidate Kyra Borchhardt from the "Madeleine Petrovic List" paid a visit. She was drawn to politics because of the coronavirus measures.
(Bild: zVg)
Christian Ramnig is running for the "None of them" list in Carinthia. In the interview, he offered perspectives on inflation, the common good and the healthcare system. Another major topic: more direct democracy.
Christian Ramnig is running for the "None of them" list in Carinthia. In the interview, he offered perspectives on inflation, the common good and the healthcare system. Another major topic: more direct democracy.
(Bild: Tratnik Marcel)
The communists are now socially acceptable, according to Carinthia's KPÖ top candidate Bea Samwald in the "Krone" interview. Affordable housing, redistribution and the common good are important to her.
The communists are now socially acceptable, according to Carinthia's KPÖ top candidate Bea Samwald in the "Krone" interview. Affordable housing, redistribution and the common good are important to her.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Sophie Bliem (Bierpartei) explained over the phone what the party stands for.
Sophie Bliem (Bierpartei) explained over the phone what the party stands for.
(Bild: Bierpartei)

From 4 p.m., we will inform you about results, reactions and special features on all channels of the "Kärntner Krone".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
