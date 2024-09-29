Carinthia votes
Here you can find the most important election information
432,295 Carinthians have the opportunity to go to the ballot box today and elect a new National Council. The "Krone" has the most important information at hand.
There are a total of 734 polling stations in the 132 Carinthian municipalities. While postal votes can be cast in all polling stations, there are some major differences in opening hours. While in Villach, at the municipal office in Griffen, at the Feffernitz leisure center in Paternion and at the Lodron riding school, voting is possible between 7 am and 4 pm, voters in Friesach, who are allowed to vote at the district retirement home - St. Salvator, have to hurry. Here, voters can only go to the ballot box between 8 and 10 am.
In contrast, voters in St. Veiter who have to cast their vote at the Senecura nursing home can sleep in - it is only open from 1 pm (until 4 pm).
You can also find the exact opening times of the respective polling stations online at: www.bmi.gv.at or on your election information card. Please note that an official photo ID must be presented at every polling station.
If you are still undecided about who to vote for, here is a look back at all the interviews with Carinthia's leading candidates.
From 4 p.m., we will inform you about results, reactions and special features on all channels of the "Kärntner Krone".
