Young female entrepreneurs in dialog with their elders

Women support each other

Moving to the first district. Here, too, almost half of the entrepreneurs are women. One of them is 75-year-old Sissy Marczell, who left her long career as a surgeon behind to pursue a new passion. At the age of 50, she trained as a model and opened her own fashion boutique in the first district. Contrast this with 28-year-old Susanne Jehl, who founded her multimedia agency just last year. Susanne is particularly active on social media. All female entrepreneurs have one thing in common: they are bursting with drive and courage.