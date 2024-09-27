Relax without danger
Some excursion destinations are still closed after storms
Due to the severe storms two weeks ago, many excursion destinations, hiking trails and parks were badly affected and had to be closed. However, most of them are now open again and are looking forward to welcoming numerous visitors.
For example, the popular Johannesbach Gorge in Würflach, which has been open again since Monday. "We were lucky that only a few trees fell down, but no bridges or footbridges were damaged," says Peter Samwald, head of the office.
Many paths on the Semmering, Rax and Schneeberg are accessible again. The Rax cable car and Schneeberg cable car are operating without restrictions. However, the use of via ferratas is still not recommended, as there is still an increased risk of danger due to snow and wind throw. "We are still in the process of checking all routes," says tourism association chairman Christian Blazek.
The Höllentalbahn is not yet in operation - it is still closed until October 6 due to flood damage.
Almost all parks in Baden are already open again. Only the upper Kurpark is still closed. Signs indicate the danger. "Unfortunately, it may be weeks before we have checked all the paths," says City Gardens Director Andreas Kastinger.
The Myra Falls in Muggendorf are also accessible again without any problems.
A warning for the entire Vienna Woods was lifted on Thursday. Nevertheless, there are still large-scale closures here. "Many paths are impassable due to fallen trees", says Saul Ferguson from Wienerwald Tourismus.
Cycle path in the Helental valley badly battered
The Helental valley cycle path between Baden and Heiligenkreuz, especially between Baden and Sattelbach, was badly affected. "The asphalt has broken up in places due to the masses of water and bridges are also damaged," says Christof Schöny, Deputy Mayor of Heiligenkreuz. It is not yet possible to say when the popular cycle path will be fully restored. "We are still busy recording the damage," says Schöny, hoping that the cycle path will at least be passable again in a few weeks.
Current information about open and closed excursion destinations can be found at www.niederoesterreich-card.at/news/geschlossene-ausflugsziele and at https://www.bundesforste.at/wienerwald/sperrgebiete
