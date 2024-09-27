Some excursion destinations are still closed after storms

Cycle path in the Helental valley badly battered

The Helental valley cycle path between Baden and Heiligenkreuz, especially between Baden and Sattelbach, was badly affected. "The asphalt has broken up in places due to the masses of water and bridges are also damaged," says Christof Schöny, Deputy Mayor of Heiligenkreuz. It is not yet possible to say when the popular cycle path will be fully restored. "We are still busy recording the damage," says Schöny, hoping that the cycle path will at least be passable again in a few weeks.