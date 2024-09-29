The Stubenberghaus serves up one last meal

No successor found so far

The search for new tenants began last fall, but so far no one has been found. "We have already had 30 applicants, but unfortunately 29 of them have not signed a contract," says Günter Riegler, Chairman of the Graz section of the Alpine Club, which owns the hut. There are currently two interested parties in the running: "I am hopeful that we will have clarity by November at the latest."