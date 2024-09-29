Farewell on the Schöckl
The Stubenberghaus serves up one last meal
"Sunday is our last day at work," says Michael Weixler wistfully. He and his wife Margareta Katzensteiner have been running the Stubenberghaus on the Schöckl for over ten years, and now they are saying goodbye. Because the Alpine Club has not yet been able to find a new tenant, the inn will have to close for the time being.
Dumplings in all variations - that's what was served most often at the Stubenberghaus. Michael Weixler took the orders and his wife Margareta Katzensteiner prepared the dishes. But unfortunately this is now coming to an end: After this Sunday, the Schöckl's most popular inn will close.
The two had successfully run the Stubenberghaus for over ten years - around 600 guests came on a good weekend. "There wasn't a day when we weren't up there," says Weixler, "we were the first to arrive in the morning and the last to leave in the evening." Originally, they were open seven days a week - but recently only five for staffing reasons.
"We are leaving with a smile and a tear in our eye. At some point it just has to end," says the 63-year-old. The host couple's lease actually expired at the end of June, but they stayed on for the summer season - "for the sake of the house and the guests", says Weixler, audibly exhausted.
No successor found so far
The search for new tenants began last fall, but so far no one has been found. "We have already had 30 applicants, but unfortunately 29 of them have not signed a contract," says Günter Riegler, Chairman of the Graz section of the Alpine Club, which owns the hut. There are currently two interested parties in the running: "I am hopeful that we will have clarity by November at the latest."
The aim is to run the hut, which has seating for over 200 people and 13 hotel rooms, again as soon as possible. The Stubenberghaus was built more than 130 years ago - and in such a way that it can be seen from Graz (Mariatrost). "Business is very good, especially from April to November," says Riegler.
The Stubenberghaus is definitely the most visited inn on the Schöckl.
Michael Weixler, Gastgeber Stubenberghaus
"But it's not a continuous business," explains Weixler. "And the weather isn't getting any better." He talks about the last storm, when dozens of trees fell and they and their guests were trapped in the inn for two days. The house will continue to be heated over the winter, but there will probably be no more dumplings here before January.
Weixler and Katzensteiner will be serving up one last meal on Sunday for all hikers - or even those who like to take the cable car. The two hosts are expecting a large crowd to say goodbye: "The phone won't stop ringing," said Weixler on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
