SK Rapid challenged against LASK, LIVE from 5pm

Jansson ready again

The coach will probably be able to call on Isak Jansson again, who has been training with the team since Thursday. Even if it would still be too early for the Swede to start, changes compared to the derby win cannot be ruled out. Klauß: "Normally the saying goes: 'Never change a running system'. But there is also the danger of overlooking things. New stimuli are also good sometimes." The away match in the Conference League opener on Wednesday against Basaksehir does not play a role in his line-up considerations, emphasized Klauß. "We're used to playing every three days anyway."