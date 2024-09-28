Bundesliga in the ticker
SK Rapid challenged against LASK, LIVE from 5pm
First appearance after the derby scandal for Rapid! In the home game against LASK, the focus will once again be on the sporting side. We will report live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
After the scandal is before LASK
In game one at the Allianz Stadium after the derby scandal, Rapid are aiming to continue their home winning streak. Before Saturday's clash with LASK, the club has won six and drawn one of its seven home games this season. All four previous matches in the Bundesliga have been won, including against Sturm, Salzburg and, most recently, Austria. Rapid coach Robert Klauß has put the riots at the clash with the "Veilchen" behind him.
The German reported that there was no intensive review of Sunday's events with his players - because, according to Klauß, there was no need for one. "That doesn't affect the team at all, those are incidents in the fan stands."
Leading the table moved into the background
The riots pushed Rapids' jump to first place into the background, but Klauß is completely unconcerned. "I can live with it if leading the table is not an issue. Then I don't have to talk about it all the time." In any case, the current rankings are just a snapshot. "Only when everyone has played each other once can you see roughly what the trend is," said the 39-year-old.
Rapids' home trend against LASK is clear: the green-and-whites have been unbeaten against the current ninth-placed team in the west of Vienna for eight matches. Nevertheless, there is great respect for the team from Linz. "They have a lot of quality, have now found their stride and have new energy. I believe they can play at the very top. A tough opponent awaits us who will demand everything from us. We have to be at 100 percent, otherwise it won't work," warned Klauß.
Jansson ready again
The coach will probably be able to call on Isak Jansson again, who has been training with the team since Thursday. Even if it would still be too early for the Swede to start, changes compared to the derby win cannot be ruled out. Klauß: "Normally the saying goes: 'Never change a running system'. But there is also the danger of overlooking things. New stimuli are also good sometimes." The away match in the Conference League opener on Wednesday against Basaksehir does not play a role in his line-up considerations, emphasized Klauß. "We're used to playing every three days anyway."
LASK kick off their Conference League campaign on Thursday with a home game against Djurgården. Before that, coach Markus Schopp wants to get some points against Rapid. "I'm expecting a really good game, also from our side. I think we've also taken the next steps through hard work and are ready for this exciting game," said the Styrian and praised Rapid: "We can expect a team that has made a fantastic start to the season and is rightly at the top of the table. Rapid have grown throughout the games and have made an interesting development." Over 19,000 tickets had been sold for the match by midday on Friday, with around 800 of them going to LASK fans.
