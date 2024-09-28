What we can do for its care and health

Sulphates are often contained in care products as they have a cleansing effect. However, sulphates can also dry out the skin. What is important here is the combination of ingredients that neutralizes the drying effect of the sulphates. Parabens are (natural) preservatives that are also found in plants and are also used in hair care products. However, the products on the market containing parabens are harmless to health.

The pH value of care products is also an important factor, as these have the potential to disrupt and adversely affect the scalp's microbiome.