The scalp
What we can do for its care and health
Dandruff, itching and sometimes even unwanted visitors - we're talking about the scalp. Find out how to properly treat this sensitive part of the body, which is exposed to wind and weather every day, in today's issue of "Krone" Healthy Magazine. This time's guest is Dr. Katharina Alder, a pharmacist specializing in dermatology.
When caring for this area of the body, it is important not to use aggressive products, but to use mild care products instead and also to avoid washing your hair every day, as this irritates the scalp. When it comes to hair care, the basic rule is to listen to your own body feeling and well-being. For example, if you tend to have oily hair, daily shampooing is natural and perfectly fine. However, if you have a sensitive scalp, you should wait two to three days before washing your hair.
What type of scalp am I?
A distinction is made between dry and oily scalps. Of course, there are also individual characteristics such as dandruff, hair loss, itching and many other individual needs. The products recommended for you should be tailored accordingly. Ingredients derived from nature can work very well here, as they can be easily absorbed by the body. However, make sure that they do not contain any allergenic fragrances, as these can irritate the scalp.
Sulphates, parabens & co
Sulphates are often contained in care products as they have a cleansing effect. However, sulphates can also dry out the skin. What is important here is the combination of ingredients that neutralizes the drying effect of the sulphates. Parabens are (natural) preservatives that are also found in plants and are also used in hair care products. However, the products on the market containing parabens are harmless to health.
The pH value of care products is also an important factor, as these have the potential to disrupt and adversely affect the scalp's microbiome.
Another important factor that influences scalp care is external environmental factors that affect the hair and scalp. However, this does not only include dirt particles, as Dr. Katharina Alder points out. Natural substances such as pollen can also be a factor that stresses the scalp. These particles can be washed off with regular head washing, but special products also prevent these particles from adhering to the hair and scalp.
What you should bear in mind when caring for your scalp
Itchy or tight scalps are often caused by incorrect care and/or the wrong care products. Pay attention to the addition of allergenic fragrances that can cause this and switch to milder products. You will notice whether the product used is the right one after use. If itching or burning occurs, you should change the product.
Dandruff is caused by excessive growth of a yeast fungus on the scalp. This can spread particularly well on a weakened scalp, which is the case in dry ambient air, for example. This is why dandruff infestation is not uncommon, especially in winter. An effective treatment is to combat this yeast fungus.
Help, my child has lice!
Children often bring unwanted visitors to their scalp. Even if the prevailing opinion is still that lice infestation is caused by incorrect or inadequate hair care, this is not scientifically tenable. Lice choose their victims at random. Another myth is that lice can jump, which is also not the case. One way to prevent lice infestation is to use willow bark extract. Lice do not like the scent of this extract, which is why products containing willow bark extract are very effective in preventing lice.
In an interview with krone.tv presenter Larissa Putz, Dr. Katharina Alder explains what else you should bear in mind when caring for your scalp. You can find more information about RAUSCH care products on the official website at rausch.ch
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.