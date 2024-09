Truck crashed over an embankment and overturned

The wreckage of an articulated lorry has been visible next to the B92 Görtschitztal Bundesstraße since Wednesday evening. At around 5.40 p.m., a 53-year-old man from the Graz-Umgebung district was driving his truck and trailer in the direction of Wieting, St. Veit an der Glan district. "For currently unknown reasons, the towing vehicle ended up on the road shoulder on the right", according to the police. However, when the 53-year-old steered his articulated lorry back onto the road, the vehicle skidded: "This caused the articulated lorry to fall over an embankment to the left and leave the road. It overturned there," the police continued.