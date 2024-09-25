Vorteilswelt
National Council election

SJ provokes with election recommendation for KPÖ

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 17:35

The leadership of the Socialist Youth was already on the verge of being thrown out after posting about Palestine, but the members of an arbitration tribunal showed mercy. The ladies and gentlemen of the SJ have obviously learned little - and are stabbing the Vorarlberg candidates for the National Council elections in the back.

comment0 Kommentare

It should be clear for whom the youth organization of a party makes an election recommendation - not so with the Socialist Youth Vorarlberg. Its leadership still does not seem to be in line with the SPÖ party line. The most recent outrage: a press release and a post in which the organization's board members campaign to vote for the KPÖ in the national elections.

"Instead of resolutely organizing the fight against the social attacks, the SPÖ prefers to work on preparing a possible coalition with the ÖVP," Sonja Kopf, chairwoman of the SJ, is outraged: Since the party itself has completely capitulated under the former left-wing chairman Andi Babler, this step is necessary. Even if she and her fellow campaigners are aware that this decision will stir up a lot of dust.

Like the Vorarlberg National Council candidates, regional party leader Mario Leiter will not be happy with the snipers from his own ranks. According to the polls, every vote is likely to count for top candidate Antonio Della Rossa on Sunday. Kopf & Co do not seem to be aware of this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

