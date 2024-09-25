Matthias Strolz:
“The gentian blooms when it blooms!” Any questions?
After withdrawing from politics and leaving the party, NEOS founder Matthias Strolz leaves non-esoterics with many questions about his own plans, but he sends a clear message about education.
On Tuesday evening, the NEOS founder caused both confusion and enthusiasm at an event in the Salomon-Sulzer-Saal in Hohenems. The pink state spokesperson Claudia Gamon and Johannes Gasser, leading candidate of the Vorarlberg NEOS in the national elections, had invited to an education discussion, which was attended by over 100 participants. Strolz, who spoke the introductory words, drew pictures of lush cows, used snail shell metaphors - and caused many questioning looks. But as soon as the Klostertaler limited himself to his hobbyhorse, the topic of education, the discussion picked up speed. Positions and ideas were exchanged - all in all, a successful evening.
Strolz had already caused further confusion in the run-up to the evening with a post on "Plattform X" - the "Krone" reported. It was then clear that Strolz wanted to leave the party he had founded. It was not entirely clear whether he could imagine becoming a non-party education minister at some point. At a press conference in Dornbirn on Wednesday, Strolz also remained vague about his political future and the Ministry of Education: "The gentian blooms when the gentian blooms," he said.
It must not be left to chance or the financial means of parents to decide whether a child receives care and support.
Claudia Gamon, NEOS-Landessprecherin
He will now withdraw from direct party politics in order to devote himself to international peace work and education with "completely free hands" in future. Asked whether such a decision shortly before the election would not harm the party, Strolz said: "I didn't want to lie, but rather say what is. I am closing a chapter in my life, but I will remain connected to the NEOS." He not only gave a clear recommendation for Johannes Gasser, who heads the Vorarlberg NEOS list in Sunday's National Council elections, but also for the pink top candidate in the regional elections, Claudia Gamon.
Absolute standstill at federal and state level
When it came to education, the party founder agreed with Claudia Gamon that this topic had been given too little priority in the election campaign and called for an "education revolution". The Vorarlberg state spokesperson announced that she would push for this in the coming parliamentary term. "The education system is ailing at every turn. We can't accept teachers saying they want to quit because the pressure is too great and they don't have enough time or the right environment to fulfill their core tasks," she said. The ÖVP-governed federal states are lagging behind when it comes to the expansion of all-day, interleaved school forms. In Vorarlberg, the offer had even declined. However, where the NEOS are in charge, the offer is growing continuously.
At the same time, the leader of the Vorarlberg Pinken party insisted that parents have a legal right to such an all-day place in Vorarlberg: "It must not be left to chance or the financial means of the parents as to whether a child receives comprehensive care and support," she said. All-day care would make it easier to balance out social inequalities, as all children would receive the same support with their homework and learning process. In addition, all-day childcare would make it easier for working parents to reconcile work and family life.
