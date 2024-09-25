Flood disaster: ÖBB completely changes its timetable

ÖBB not insured against damage

According to ÖBB, the flood damage to the railroad network in Austria is still difficult to estimate. Matthä, however, spoke of a "mid three-digit million amount". ÖBB is not insured against the damage. "As the owner, the Republic of Austria waives this", writes Der Standard (Wednesday edition). The insurance premiums to be paid annually would in any case be higher and more expensive than taking on new government debt through the Federal Financing Agency, which would be passed on to ÖBB as a subsidy.