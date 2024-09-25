Cyber attacks on ministries & authorities continue

Mysterious threats are circulating on Telegram

Anonymous users claiming to be a hacker collective with links to Russia are boasting about the attacks on the messaging service Telegram. However, these claims cannot be verified. The Ministry of the Interior does not want to confirm an origin in Russia. However, it is known that various hacker collectives "market" their "successes" on the internet, it said. The Ministry of the Interior takes the alleged threat to sabotage the election on Sunday seriously. However, they do not see an actual threat to the implementation.