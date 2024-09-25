Switzerland: First person to die in suicide capsule

Sarco has been highly controversial for many years: The developers want to use it to revolutionize euthanasia. With the device, which comes out of a 3D printer, users are no longer dependent on doctors or prescription drugs. A person wishing to die can be activated from the inside by pressing a button - nitrogen is then fed into the cabin. After a few breaths, the person inside is unconscious and death occurs after around five minutes due to a lack of oxygen.