Brutally abused
Woman makes serious allegations against Sean Combs
The arrested US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (54), who is accused of human trafficking for sex and organized crime, is now facing another civil lawsuit for sexual assault. A woman claims that Combs and his head of security tied her up and raped her after drugging her.
The allegations include rape, forced oral sex and the creation of video footage of the brutal incident, which was later released by Combs and sold as pornography. Allred and the plaintiff spoke at a joint press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday (local time).
Brutally abused
According to the lawsuit, the incident took place in New York in 2001. The lawsuit is directed against Combs and one of his employees. The then 25-year-old woman claims in the statement of claim that she was lured to Combs' studio under a pretext. There she lost consciousness after drinking a drink that was presumably mixed with drugs. She was tied up and then brutally abused by both men. For fear of possible leverage from Combs, she did not go to the police at the time, US media quoted from the complaint.
Depression and anxiety
In tears, the plaintiff spoke at the press conference about physical pain, emotional scars, depression and anxiety as a result of the incident. Attorney Allred is seeking an undisclosed amount of compensatory and punitive damages for her client in the civil lawsuit.
Life imprisonment if found guilty
Combs was arrested in New York last week. The federal prosecutors' indictment against the rapper alleges that Combs abused, threatened and coerced women for decades to fulfill his sexual desires and then kept silent so as not to damage his reputation. The rapper pleaded not guilty.
If found guilty on some or all counts, he faces life imprisonment. His lawyers failed with their request to have Combs released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on a million-dollar bail.
Several civil lawsuits
Combs ("Bad Boy for Life", "I'll Be Missing You") has been the subject of several civil lawsuits for rape and abuse since last year. In March, raids in Los Angeles and Miami made headlines. US investigators searched the rapper's homes there.
In May, CNN published a video allegedly showing Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel in 2016. The rapper then publicly asked for an apology.
The singer had accused the musician of sexual abuse, rape, intimidation and physical violence during their long-term relationship in a civil lawsuit in 2023. The case did not go to trial, but a settlement was reached. Combs denied the allegations at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
