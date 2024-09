Blue helmets injured in explosion

UNIFIL has been monitoring the border area between Israel and Lebanon since 1978. In August, three blue helmet soldiers were slightly injured in an explosion near their vehicle in southern Lebanon. The mission - one of the oldest active ones within the UN framework - comprises around 10,000 soldiers and 800 civilians. In view of the tense situation, some of these have already been sent to the safer north of the country, it was reported. Since the beginning of the mission, more than 300 peacekeepers have lost their lives.