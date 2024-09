A new mountain bike trail has been created here

"Unfortunately, our hands are tied financially, but we still managed to push through a project that has been in demand for decades this year," says the responsible speaker Sandra Wassermann (FPÖ). The gap in the cycle path between Magereggerstrasse and Suppanstrasse in the direction of Maria Saal was completed. "This section is already passable and will be completely finalized next year. Two underpasses still need to be adapted," says Wassermann. The costs of 700,000 euros are shared between the state and the city: "We are contributing 300,000."