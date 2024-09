Team Europe trails 4:8 at the Laver Cup

The Spaniard lived up to his role as favorite with a 6:4,6:4 win over Ben Shelton from the USA. "I'm happy because I played solidly right from the start," said Alcaraz. There was also a sense of achievement for Shelton, however, as he and Chilean Alejandro Tabilo beat Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas 6:1, 6:2 in the final doubles match. On Friday, the score was still 2:2 after the first day of the prestigious competition. On the second day, however, two points were awarded for each success.