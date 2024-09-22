There’s more tinsel today

However, this crisp version of playing for a cup, which originated in a strangely distant time, had one huge disadvantage: it required far less imagination as to how to deal with equal points than is the case in the current 36-team league. As a result, soccer fans in the 1960s never had the benefit of smart rules such as the "higher number of points scored by the eight opponents of the club in question" or the "better combined goal difference of the eight opponents" being the deciding factor if goal difference, number of away goals or other bells and whistles had not yet determined the league position. This alone is an invaluable added value of the new league model and UEFA seems to have done everything right once again. As always and exclusively for the good of soccer, of course.