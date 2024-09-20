Golf: Straka makes the cut in Virginia Water!

Although the second round can only be completed on Saturday due to darkness, the fate of the other two Austrians was already clear. Nemecz missed the opportunity to collect important points for the "Race to Dubai". After a 71 on Thursday, the Styrian produced a poor 77 on his second round and was eliminated in 114th place. Wiesberger (94th) also failed to make the weekend after rounds of 72 and 73.