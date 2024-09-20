Nemecz/Wiesberger out
Golf: Straka makes the cut in Virginia Water!
On his return to Europe, golf pro Sepp Straka has made the cut at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, southern England, which is endowed with 9 million dollars!
The 31-year-old from Vienna improved to 24th place on Friday with a good round of 68 or a total of 5 under par, while his compatriots Bernd Wiesberger and Lukas Nemecz were eliminated from the DP World Tour's signature tournament. The Englishman Matthew Baldwin (13 under par) is in the lead.
A large number of the victorious 2023 European Ryder Cup team teed it up in the highly competitive tournament at the Wentworth Club. Alongside Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, this also included Straka, who turned up the heat a day later after a slow start on Thursday.
Bitter "fate" for the other two Austrians
On Friday, the ÖGV athlete managed six birdies with two bogeys. The two-time PGA tournament winner is two strokes off the top 10. Northern Irishman McIlroy put himself in a good starting position with fourth place (9 under par).
Although the second round can only be completed on Saturday due to darkness, the fate of the other two Austrians was already clear. Nemecz missed the opportunity to collect important points for the "Race to Dubai". After a 71 on Thursday, the Styrian produced a poor 77 on his second round and was eliminated in 114th place. Wiesberger (94th) also failed to make the weekend after rounds of 72 and 73.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
