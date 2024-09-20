Thousands protest
Climate strikes after flood chaos throughout Austria
The fact that the global climate strike is taking place after our flood disaster is pure coincidence. Thousands protested against politics in Vienna, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt.
Record temperatures, burning forests, storms, mudslides and catastrophic flooding - it is a summer that will live long in the memory. After the extreme weather, a non-partisan association of scientists, "Scientists for Future", called for a rethink.
"Sealed surfaces increase the impact of extreme weather events," warned Stefanie Peer from the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU). We need more unsealed soils "that are able to store water", added Anna-Katharina Brenner from Boku. However, politicians have largely ignored the calls for an end to sealing and urban sprawl.
Severe storms are becoming more and more frequent. That's why we should put more pressure on politicians. Climate protection must not go under in the next five years.
Jonas Gartner (22) auf der „Fridays for Future“-Demo in Graz
Hans-Peter Hutter from MedUni Vienna is concerned that "the climate crisis is increasingly becoming a health emergency". In a joint paper, the scientists therefore called on politicians not to expand the road network any further.
On Friday afternoon, thousands and thousands took to the streets in Vienna, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt - Salzburg is to follow on Saturday. "Fridays for Future" had called for a "climate strike" worldwide. In Vienna, for example, the demonstration program included speeches on the topics of the shift to the right, affordable and renewable energy, soil protection, transport transition and summer heatwave. Demonstrators, supported by numerous organizations, held politicians partly responsible for the current flood disaster.
