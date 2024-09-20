Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thousands protest

Climate strikes after flood chaos throughout Austria

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 18:53

The fact that the global climate strike is taking place after our flood disaster is pure coincidence. Thousands protested against politics in Vienna, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt.  

comment0 Kommentare

Record temperatures, burning forests, storms, mudslides and catastrophic flooding - it is a summer that will live long in the memory. After the extreme weather, a non-partisan association of scientists, "Scientists for Future", called for a rethink.

"Sealed surfaces increase the impact of extreme weather events," warned Stefanie Peer from the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU). We need more unsealed soils "that are able to store water", added Anna-Katharina Brenner from Boku. However, politicians have largely ignored the calls for an end to sealing and urban sprawl.

Jonas Gartner (22) (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Jonas Gartner (22)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Zitat Icon

Severe storms are becoming more and more frequent. That's why we should put more pressure on politicians. Climate protection must not go under in the next five years.

Jonas Gartner (22) auf der „Fridays for Future“-Demo in Graz

Hans-Peter Hutter from MedUni Vienna is concerned that "the climate crisis is increasingly becoming a health emergency". In a joint paper, the scientists therefore called on politicians not to expand the road network any further.

After the big flood: bright sunshine accompanied many demonstrators in Graz who were "striking" for the climate. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
After the big flood: bright sunshine accompanied many demonstrators in Graz who were "striking" for the climate.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

On Friday afternoon, thousands and thousands took to the streets in Vienna, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt - Salzburg is to follow on Saturday. "Fridays for Future" had called for a "climate strike" worldwide. In Vienna, for example, the demonstration program included speeches on the topics of the shift to the right, affordable and renewable energy, soil protection, transport transition and summer heatwave. Demonstrators, supported by numerous organizations, held politicians partly responsible for the current flood disaster.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf