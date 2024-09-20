Climate strikes after flood chaos throughout Austria

On Friday afternoon, thousands and thousands took to the streets in Vienna, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt - Salzburg is to follow on Saturday. "Fridays for Future" had called for a "climate strike" worldwide. In Vienna, for example, the demonstration program included speeches on the topics of the shift to the right, affordable and renewable energy, soil protection, transport transition and summer heatwave. Demonstrators, supported by numerous organizations, held politicians partly responsible for the current flood disaster.