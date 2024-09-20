Up to 20 years in prison for the AMS knife threatener

Repeated assaults at the AMS

According to AMS boss Iris Schmidt, there are repeated verbal assaults on employees. They are specially trained for this. They also understand this because the clients are often in exceptional situations, fall out of the job market or can no longer find their way back into working life, as well as the resulting financial and personal problems: "There is also an internal crisis intervention team in case something bad happens. And clients like the one in Gmunden, who are problematic, are usually looked after by department heads and vice presidents, as in this case."