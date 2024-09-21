Drinking water shortage looms after floods

Concerns about oil tanks and insecticides

In the Tullnerfeld, there are concerns that pesticides from farmers around Judenau and oil from burst tanks - such as at the power plant in Dürnrohr - could get into the water. This is currently being meticulously investigated. Overall, there is great concern. "There is a risk of epidemics during floods, primarily due to the easier transmission of pathogens through drinking water. For this reason, the findings of the drinking water supply systems are constantly being checked and additional disinfection measures and inspections of the protected areas are being carried out to ensure the supply of clean drinking water," explains Lower Austrian Health Minister Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig.