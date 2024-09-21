Flood in Lower Austria recedes
Drinking water shortage looms after floods
Destroyed houses and fields: The extent of the damage after the flood disaster in Lower Austria is enormous. And not only that: drinking water is now also in danger!
The damage is enormous and the reconstruction of the country will cost a lot of energy, time and money. After the devastating rainfall, not only houses, roads and money have been destroyed. Drinking water quality is also impaired in some communities. Most recently, there was an alarm in Stockerau and the surrounding area: "Until further notice, it is requested that tap water should only be used in boiled condition (boiled for three minutes) or bottled water should be used," it says.
Concerns about oil tanks and insecticides
In the Tullnerfeld, there are concerns that pesticides from farmers around Judenau and oil from burst tanks - such as at the power plant in Dürnrohr - could get into the water. This is currently being meticulously investigated. Overall, there is great concern. "There is a risk of epidemics during floods, primarily due to the easier transmission of pathogens through drinking water. For this reason, the findings of the drinking water supply systems are constantly being checked and additional disinfection measures and inspections of the protected areas are being carried out to ensure the supply of clean drinking water," explains Lower Austrian Health Minister Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig.
Chlorine odor no cause for concern
Even in the town of Tulln, which was largely spared by the flood, the pipes have already had to be chlorinated. Warning to all walkers: "In view of dead wild animals in floodplain forests and fields, these should not be touched under any circumstances", says the Regional Health Councillor. The hunters should be informed immediately, especially in the case of larger animals.
