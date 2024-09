Buried mountain rescuer: “Dramatic seconds”

"I had actually planned to have a free afternoon," says the father of two, who recently received an award for 25 years of active membership of the Achenkirch mountain rescue team. But it didn't turn out to be a great afternoon with his two daughters Hannah (7) and Eva (9) and his wife Regina. There was an avalanche alert in the morning: a German hiker was buried by an avalanche on his descent from the Binsalm.