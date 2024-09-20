Better grades with the right school snack

The "Krone" interviewed Dr. Friedrich Hoppichler, specialist in internal medicine and SIPCAN board member (Institute for a Healthy Life), on the subject of healthy food for pupils:

What should parents look out for when it comes to healthy school days?

What parents should avoid at all costs is giving their children sweets or pastries as snacks at school. These are highly processed foods that can cause severe fluctuations in blood sugar levels. The consequence of this is not only a possible craving for even more sweets, but also a poorer ability to concentrate. In other words, exactly what pupils need least of all in the school workplace.

What role do parents actually play in healthy eating?

Children's eating habits are very much based on those around them. Mothers and fathers play a decisive role in this, especially for children and toddlers. They trust their parents, observe them and also imitate them. If dad only likes meat but not vegetables or mom prefers lemonade to water, then there is a great risk that the children will adopt this unhealthy behavior from their "grown-ups".

When are peers the most important role models for children?

When children start school, they increasingly look to their peers as role models. These can be internet influencers, but also classmates. The class community, with which children spend the majority of their day, plays a very special role in this. This makes it all the more important for schools to take part in health projects and for children to learn as early as possible which foods and school snacks are good for them.

