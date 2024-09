Terror plan in Graz: 14-year-old goes on trial

Attack planned against "infidels"

Investigators from the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE) were put on the girl's trail by a tip-off from a European security authority. A chat history was seized in which the 14-year-old spoke of a terrorist attack on Jakominiplatz. The girl had already prepared weapons for this purpose - an axe and a knife - as well as special clothing. She sent pictures of the objects to other IS sympathizers abroad via Messenger. The attack was allegedly aimed at "infidels".