Avril Lavigne, the Canadian skater girl, turns 40

Vision became reality

Today, Lavigne can look back on seven studio albums and a recently completed "Greatest Hits" tour. She has been responsible for three perfumes, launched her own fashion label and was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk Of Fame. For the last concert of her tour, Lavigne posted a photo on Instagram in front of thousands of fans, combined with a text that shows how much she has overcome the lethargy of the illness. "I've been on the road for so long in my life," it reads, "but at the end of every tour I realize how special what we do is, how many people it takes to make my vision a reality - and how much I look forward to the next one."