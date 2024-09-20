Forum
Does social media influence your political opinion?
To a certain extent, politics can be divided into an age before and after social media. Social media has completely changed the way politics is conducted and perceived. On the one hand, platforms such as Facebook or X provide a direct line to politicians. On the other hand, they can be used to form opinions and mobilize people. What do you think about this?
A prominent example of the influence of social media on politics can be found in the figure of Donald Trump. He used Twitter during his presidency to communicate directly with his electorate. For example, he repeatedly spread fake news and used it to influence public perception of certain events. This also led to a polarization and radicalization of his supporters. Just think of the storming of the Capitol.
Nevertheless, there are also advantages to this tactic. It also increases transparency and makes political actors appear more approachable and human. At the same time, missteps, such as foul-mouthed tweets, are made publicly visible and convey a more realistic picture of the people behind them.
How do you experience the influence of social media on the formation of political opinion? What positive and negative effects do you see in the use of social media in politics? To what extent have social media possibly changed your view of certain political issues or personalities? We look forward to hearing what you have to say!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
