7 euros / m2
Greens want to curb rents by law
On Thursday, Nina Tomaselli presented the Green Party's ideas for making housing affordable again. To this end, she wants to introduce a basic rent.
The parties have long recognized that housing is an excellent topic for scoring points in election campaigns. On Thursday, Nina Tomaselli presented the Green Party's ideas on how people in Austria could access more affordable housing. They combine two ideas: On the one hand, housing should become more affordable, but at the same time more sustainable.
The best rent brake is non-profit housing. Subsidies should be used primarily for this purpose.
Nina Tomaselli
To achieve this, a basic rent should be introduced. According to Tomaselli, this could be seven euros per square meter. If the apartment is in good thermal condition or has special features, the basic rent could be increased by up to 25 percent. However, this model is mitigated by two restrictions: Firstly, the basic rent for new buildings should only come into force after a period of 25 years - until then, the Greens want to allow free pricing. In addition, the basic rent is to be adapted to the respective federal state.
Ten instead of seven euros
For Vorarlberg, Tomaselli can imagine a rent rate of ten instead of seven euros, as she explained. The Greens also want to use another lever to make housing more affordable: If a plot of land is converted into building land, 50 percent of the apartments built there should be non-profit. The fifty-fifty rule should even apply in the event of a possible increase in the number of buildings.
The importance that the issue of affordable housing now has for the Greens is also shown by the demand for a separate housing ministry.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.