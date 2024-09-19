Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

7 euros / m2

Greens want to curb rents by law

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 17:27

On Thursday, Nina Tomaselli presented the Green Party's ideas for making housing affordable again. To this end, she wants to introduce a basic rent. 

comment0 Kommentare

The parties have long recognized that housing is an excellent topic for scoring points in election campaigns. On Thursday, Nina Tomaselli presented the Green Party's ideas on how people in Austria could access more affordable housing. They combine two ideas: On the one hand, housing should become more affordable, but at the same time more sustainable.

Zitat Icon

The best rent brake is non-profit housing. Subsidies should be used primarily for this purpose.

Nina Tomaselli

To achieve this, a basic rent should be introduced. According to Tomaselli, this could be seven euros per square meter. If the apartment is in good thermal condition or has special features, the basic rent could be increased by up to 25 percent. However, this model is mitigated by two restrictions: Firstly, the basic rent for new buildings should only come into force after a period of 25 years - until then, the Greens want to allow free pricing. In addition, the basic rent is to be adapted to the respective federal state.

Ten instead of seven euros
For Vorarlberg, Tomaselli can imagine a rent rate of ten instead of seven euros, as she explained. The Greens also want to use another lever to make housing more affordable: If a plot of land is converted into building land, 50 percent of the apartments built there should be non-profit. The fifty-fifty rule should even apply in the event of a possible increase in the number of buildings.

The importance that the issue of affordable housing now has for the Greens is also shown by the demand for a separate housing ministry.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf