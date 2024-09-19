Dog crate case: perpetrators want reduced sentence

The case from the Waldviertel region shocked the entire country: a 33-year-old woman had beaten, bound, gagged and repeatedly locked her son in a dog crate for hours at least from July to November 2022. She also starved the child. At the beginning of March 2023, the handcuffs clicked for her 40-year-old accomplice. She is said to have given detailed instructions on how to abuse the child.