OLG decides
Dog crate case: perpetrators want reduced sentence
The mother who almost tortured her then 12-year-old son to death in the Waldviertel wants a reduced sentence today. The 33-year-old and her accomplice received 20 and 14 years' imprisonment respectively in the attempted murder trial in Krems (Lower Austria) last year. On Thursday, both women will be taken to the Palace of Justice in Vienna, where their appeal will be heard.
The case from the Waldviertel region shocked the entire country: a 33-year-old woman had beaten, bound, gagged and repeatedly locked her son in a dog crate for hours at least from July to November 2022. She also starved the child. At the beginning of March 2023, the handcuffs clicked for her 40-year-old accomplice. She is said to have given detailed instructions on how to abuse the child.
The trial against the two women took place at the end of February 2024. The mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder, torturing or neglecting minors, young or defenceless persons and deprivation of liberty. Her accomplice received 14 years. Both women lodged an appeal, which will be heard by the Vienna Higher Regional Court on Thursday.
Investigations against two social workers are still ongoing
The case is not yet closed, even apart from the appeal hearing. The Krems public prosecutor's office is still investigating two employees of the Waidhofen a. d. Thaya district authority. There is suspicion of abuse of authority.
