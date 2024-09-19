TVB Paznaun - Ischgl
Alexander von der Thannen was re-elected Chairman for the next five years by the Supervisory Board with 11 votes to 2 and confirmed in office. In accordance with the usual agenda of the General Assembly, the past tourism year was reviewed and the outlook for a challenging tourism year 2024/2025 was presented.
"I would like to sincerely thank the members for the trust they have once again placed in me," said Alexander von der Thannen in his acceptance speech.
Despite numerous crises and challenges in recent years, we have managed to maintain the successful course of our tourism destination Paznaun - Ischgl and continue to work strategically and successfully.
Alexander von der Thannen
"Despite numerous crises and challenges in recent years, we have managed to maintain the successful course of our tourism destination Paznaun - Ischgl and continue to work strategically successfully. This has contributed significantly to our economic comeback and regional value creation," explains the re-elected chairman.
A big thank you goes above all to the dedicated team at the Paznaun - Ischgl Tourism Association
Alexander von der Thannen
"Above all, I would like to thank the dedicated team at the Paznaun - Ischgl Tourist Board, who work tirelessly every day to achieve great things for our region and for tourism in Tyrol," emphasizes the Chairman, who has been in office since 2019 and has driven forward significant infrastructure projects, innovations and the further development of event formats in recent years.
Myriam Walser again Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
In addition to von der Thannen, Michael Zangerl was elected as 1st Deputy Chairman and Anna Kurz as 2nd Deputy Chairman. Myriam Walser will also once again hold the position of Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. She is therefore also in her 2nd term as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.
