Wimmer’s dream goal was not enough against Celtic
What a dream goal from Kevin Wimmer! The 31-year-old Upper Austrian scored a spectacular lob to make it 3-1 at Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday evening. However, this did nothing to change the 5-1 defeat against Celtic Glasgow.
"Outstanding! It's an absolute highlight in my career, something very special," enthused the ex-Rapidler in an interview with the "Krone" before the game. On Wednesday evening, Wimmer then showed what he can do.
With the outside of the foot
It was in the 61st minute when Wimmer lobbed the ball from a half-left position into the far corner of the Celtic goal with the outside of his foot - a goal worth seeing. But unfortunately without lasting success for Bratislava. Just nine minutes later, the Scots added another goal to make it 4:1. The game was decided despite the Austrian's dream goal.
Nevertheless, Wimmer is on cloud nine with Slovan Bratislava after their first participation in the club's history. "We already started with the qualifiers when the European Championship was still in the hot phase. The success is priceless for the club. As a pupil in the Linz sixth form, I saw a Celtic game live for the first time. For me, there is hardly a stadium in the world with a better atmosphere." And he obviously enjoyed it ...
