Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Champions League

Wimmer’s dream goal was not enough against Celtic

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 22:51

What a dream goal from Kevin Wimmer! The 31-year-old Upper Austrian scored a spectacular lob to make it 3-1 at Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday evening. However, this did nothing to change the 5-1 defeat against Celtic Glasgow. 

comment0 Kommentare

"Outstanding! It's an absolute highlight in my career, something very special," enthused the ex-Rapidler in an interview with the "Krone" before the game. On Wednesday evening, Wimmer then showed what he can do. 

(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

With the outside of the foot
It was in the 61st minute when Wimmer lobbed the ball from a half-left position into the far corner of the Celtic goal with the outside of his foot - a goal worth seeing. But unfortunately without lasting success for Bratislava. Just nine minutes later, the Scots added another goal to make it 4:1. The game was decided despite the Austrian's dream goal.

Nevertheless, Wimmer is on cloud nine with Slovan Bratislava after their first participation in the club's history. "We already started with the qualifiers when the European Championship was still in the hot phase. The success is priceless for the club. As a pupil in the Linz sixth form, I saw a Celtic game live for the first time. For me, there is hardly a stadium in the world with a better atmosphere." And he obviously enjoyed it ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf