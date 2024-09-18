A life insurance policy worth two billion euros

However, the Swiss Federal Parliament has not yet ratified the treaty; this is not expected to happen until December. However, this is not a mere formality, as the clocks tick a little differently in Switzerland. In particular, the division of costs between the canton of St. Gallen and the federal government could still become a contentious issue. However, the need for Rhesi is also undisputed among the Swiss, so it is unlikely that the issue will be put on the back burner.

Construction could start in 2027 at the earliest

If everything runs smoothly, the project could be submitted as early as mid-2025. Appeals could still be lodged during the subsequent approval process - a circumstance that also harbors considerable potential for delays. If everything goes smoothly, the first excavators would not arrive until 2027 at the earliest. Construction would then take around 20 years, meaning completion is not expected until the end of the 2040s. Until then, a lot of water will still be flowing down the Rhine - hopefully not too much.