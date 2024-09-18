Rhine regulation
A life insurance policy worth two billion euros
The devastating floods in eastern Austria have also shown how important the Rhesi protection project is for Vorarlberg.
In view of the dramatic images from the disaster area, the question almost inevitably arises: what would have happened if such immense amounts of rain had poured down on Vorarlberg? This question was also put to Governor Markus Wallner at the recent government foyer. His answer was not lacking in clarity: "If it had rained like that in Graubünden, we would have experienced a Waterloo on the Rhine." It was pure luck that Vorarlberg was spared any major disaster.
Potential damage of 13 billion euros
In any case, the potential for destruction in the Rhine Valley would have been incomparably higher; in the event of a dam bursting on the Rhine, a damage potential of 13 billion euros was calculated - no other disaster scenario poses a greater risk for Vorarlberg. This makes it all the more important to press ahead with the Rhesi flood protection project with the utmost determination. The course has been set: As is well known, Austria and Switzerland concluded the state treaty regarding the financing of the two billion euro project this summer, which has already been approved by the National Council.
However, the Swiss Federal Parliament has not yet ratified the treaty; this is not expected to happen until December. However, this is not a mere formality, as the clocks tick a little differently in Switzerland. In particular, the division of costs between the canton of St. Gallen and the federal government could still become a contentious issue. However, the need for Rhesi is also undisputed among the Swiss, so it is unlikely that the issue will be put on the back burner.
Construction could start in 2027 at the earliest
If everything runs smoothly, the project could be submitted as early as mid-2025. Appeals could still be lodged during the subsequent approval process - a circumstance that also harbors considerable potential for delays. If everything goes smoothly, the first excavators would not arrive until 2027 at the earliest. Construction would then take around 20 years, meaning completion is not expected until the end of the 2040s. Until then, a lot of water will still be flowing down the Rhine - hopefully not too much.
