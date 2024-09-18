EU court rules against Google for billion euro fine

Tech companies in the sights

For years, Brussels has been struggling with how to prevent distortions of competition caused by the giant tech companies. In addition to laws such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is intended to combat the dominance of large online platforms, the EU Commission's competition watchdogs have imposed several fines totaling a good eight billion euros on Google in recent years. Although the company quickly digested these with its booming online advertising business, in some cases it had to change its business model.