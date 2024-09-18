“Dorfi” helps you make it to the top

Kokas, competing at the Olympics instead of Tim Wafler (foot), said: "Paris was cool. Everything was huge. I've never seen so many people and athletes in one place. But from now on, Los Angeles 2028 is the goal. I'll have more experience then, I'll be further along." Anton Messeritsch, who discovered his love of the water at an early age and got into sailing through his dad: "The Olympics were extremely inspiring. We saw how Austria's team of Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr and Valentin Bontus can achieve great things. They are role models in their own country." Dorfmeister is also one.