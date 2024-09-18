Vorteilswelt
Celebrity tip for talents

“Dorfi” helps you make it to the top

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 10:28

"You can achieve anything with passion, strength and perseverance." With this attitude, skiing legend Michaela Dorfmeister is "helping" some talented youngsters to get to the top as part of the MaxiNutrition junior class. The sports challenge on Wienerberg recently brought everyone together, including celebrities.

comment0 Kommentare

The double Olympic champion as a mentor! Michaela Dorfmeister "helps" four talented youngsters in the MaxiNutrition junior class: table tennis player Julian Rzihauschek, basketball player Sina Höllerl, sailor Anton Messeritsch and Olympic track cyclist Raphael Kokas (until recently, swimmer Lena Grabowski was also involved). "They are all very open. I tell them what is important to be successful and how I did it," explains the "Krone" columnist. "You can achieve anything with passion, strength and perseverance. That's why I want to support them on their way to top-class sport. Without interfering."

Mentor Michi Dorfmeister with the young aces. (Bild: Lukas Leonte)
Mentor Michi Dorfmeister with the young aces.
(Bild: Lukas Leonte)

The MaxiNutrition junior class, which offers high-quality functional food for healthy nutrition, recently celebrated its debut with the Sportchallenge at C&C Wienerberg. Celebrities - Michael Konsel, Andi Prommegger, Conny Kreuter, Stefan Koubek and Michi Dorfmeister -, influencers and talents competed in the disciplines of paddle tennis, badminton and cycling on the ergometer. Team "Raphael Kokas" won and donated 8,000 euros to the Vienna Cycling Association on behalf of MaxiNutrition.

A complete success: the MaxiNutrition Sportchallenge! (Bild: © Philipp Lipiarski / www.lipiarski.com)
A complete success: the MaxiNutrition Sportchallenge!
(Bild: © Philipp Lipiarski / www.lipiarski.com)

The promotion of young talent also appealed to the celebrities. "It's fun to see the youngsters. You can exchange ideas while doing sport. These are great hopes," said Michael Konsel, for example, who once tried out a lot himself. "Playing different sports makes a lot of sense. That should be the case for young people in general." Stefan Koubek was also impressed by the talent. "I like being around young people. It lets you find out what they think, what young people are like these days. But I'm not going to give any tips."

The winning team with Theresa Korbuly (left) from KRÜGER AUSTRIA. (Bild: © Philipp Lipiarski / www.lipiarski.com)
The winning team with Theresa Korbuly (left) from KRÜGER AUSTRIA.
(Bild: © Philipp Lipiarski / www.lipiarski.com)

Kokas, competing at the Olympics instead of Tim Wafler (foot), said: "Paris was cool. Everything was huge. I've never seen so many people and athletes in one place. But from now on, Los Angeles 2028 is the goal. I'll have more experience then, I'll be further along." Anton Messeritsch, who discovered his love of the water at an early age and got into sailing through his dad: "The Olympics were extremely inspiring. We saw how Austria's team of Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr and Valentin Bontus can achieve great things. They are role models in their own country." Dorfmeister is also one.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
