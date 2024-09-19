Stade Brest against Sturm Graz LIVE from 9pm

However, the Styrians do not want to hand out any gifts in their first Champions League game in more than 23 years. "We have to be at a high level and want to present ourselves in such a way that we can surprise," emphasized Ilzer. In the first of eight games in the new league phase, the team travels to the French league third of the previous season, which does not play its home games in the premier class in the port city of Brest on the Atlantic coast, but 110 kilometers further inland at the Stade du Roudourou in Guingamp.