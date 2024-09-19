Champions League
Stade Brest against Sturm Graz LIVE from 9pm
Champions League comeback for Sturm Graz: The Austrian champions face Stade Brest. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
On their return to the top flight after more than two decades, double winners Sturm can look forward to the first highlight even before kick-off. "We are looking forward to the Champions League anthem and must rise above ourselves in order to represent Sturm Graz soccer with honor on the world stage," said coach Christian Ilzer ahead of the opener at Stade Brest. "We have to say hello in the biggest club competition in the world."
However, the Styrians do not want to hand out any gifts in their first Champions League game in more than 23 years. "We have to be at a high level and want to present ourselves in such a way that we can surprise," emphasized Ilzer. In the first of eight games in the new league phase, the team travels to the French league third of the previous season, which does not play its home games in the premier class in the port city of Brest on the Atlantic coast, but 110 kilometers further inland at the Stade du Roudourou in Guingamp.
Sturm's dress rehearsal fell through
Graz arrived well rested, the dress rehearsal in the league at Vienna Austria having been canceled on Sunday due to heavy rain. Brest, on the other hand, conceded a 3-1 defeat at champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after leading 1-0; it was the third defeat for coach Eric Roy's team in their fourth league game. However, the team currently 14th in the Ligue 1 table has only been beaten by top teams PSG (1st), Lens (4th) and Olympique Marseille (2nd).
Sturm will be aiming for a points haul against Brest to kick off the league phase, which continues on October 2 with a home match against FC Brugge in Klagenfurt. This will be followed by clashes against Sporting (22/10/home), Borussia Dortmund (5/11/away), Girona (27/11/home), Lille (11/12/away), Atalanta Bergamo (21/1/away) and RB Leipzig (29/1/home). Eight of the 36 participants will qualify directly for the round of 16, and a place in the top 24 would mean participation in the play-off for the knockout round.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
