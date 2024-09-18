Massive data leaks at Check24 and Verivox

"Bumbling handling" of customer data

According to the CCC, an IT expert first discovered the vulnerabilities at Check24 in July. He then checked the competitor site Verivox and found similar vulnerabilities there. They should have been noticed during every check. According to Correctiv, he speaks of a "botched handling" of customer data: "Actually, the term 'security gap' is almost inappropriate here, as in both cases the data was simply openly accessible via the Internet."