Wallersee overflowed
Seekirchen district sinks into the water
A district of the Wallersee municipality was flooded on Tuesday night. The lake overflowed. The campsite and lido were also affected. The lido operator speaks of a catastrophe. Other municipalities are also experiencing increased problems, especially at lidos.
It was the hotspot of the flood operations on Tuesday: during the night, the Fischach in Seekirchen, which is fed by the overflowing Wallersee, overflowed and caused numerous floods. The Inselweg with twelve houses was flooded. The fire department deployed 40 men to around 25 operations. By way of comparison, the Seekirchen Floriani had only had 23 call-outs up to that point. One lady had to be evacuated. Numerous other residents quickly went to stay with friends or close relatives.
Level of Lake Wallersee stable
The municipality and the fire department had warned the population of the flood risk the evening before. In the afternoon, local fire brigade commander Herbert Költringer was able to give the first warning: "The level of Lake Wallersee has been stable since 8am. The Fischach is dropping slightly," said Költringer.
Despite the all-clear, the people on site are very tense. Cellars cannot yet be pumped out. The water is only receding slowly. Költringer: "The level of the lake is only falling slowly. It will probably take one to two days."
Caravans completely submerged in water
Christian Priewasser has felt the direct effects on Lake Wallersee. He runs the Seekirchen lido and campsite: "It's a disaster," he sighs and describes: "The water level was at 3.13 meters. Normally the lake is between 1.30 and 1.40 meters. Fortunately, we only have basement water in the buildings. But at the campsite: the caravans are completely submerged in water."
A small economic disaster: in normal years, the season always runs until the end of October. September is like August - people enjoy the warm lake and balmy autumn evenings. "We were actually almost fully booked, but now it's all gone," says Priewasser, horrified. Permanent campers can't get to the caravans. Day guests are staying away.
A look at other lakeside communities
Just two kilometers away, also on Lake Wallersee, is the Fenningerspitz lido in Henndorf. There is also a campsite there. However, operator Josef Brandstätter says: "We are a little higher up, nothing has happened here."
The situation was still challenging yesterday in Oberndorf, St. Gilgen, Mattsee, Straßwalchen, Obertrum and Lamprechtshausen. While St. Gilgen was spared, the situation in Mattsee was challenging: "The lake has a water level of 2.40 meters - normal would be 1.40 meters," says Hanspeter Walter from the tourist office and says: "The shore areas are flooded, the lido is under water. The season is over."
Obertrum is affected in a similar way to Mattsee. Back to Seekirchen: Nothing more has happened there, mainly because of the flood in 2013. The residents on Inselweg sealed their houses and took many precautions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.