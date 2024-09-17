Seekirchen district sinks into the water

It was the hotspot of the flood operations on Tuesday: during the night, the Fischach in Seekirchen, which is fed by the overflowing Wallersee, overflowed and caused numerous floods. The Inselweg with twelve houses was flooded. The fire department deployed 40 men to around 25 operations. By way of comparison, the Seekirchen Floriani had only had 23 call-outs up to that point. One lady had to be evacuated. Numerous other residents quickly went to stay with friends or close relatives.