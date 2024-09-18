“One thinks the other is a complete idiot”

The heated asylum debate with Germany was also discussed. Recently, there has been a lot of emotion surrounding the question of whether Austria should - or must - take back rejected refugees from Germany. Glawischnig: "Legally, none of this is possible. You can't just push them back like that." Mölzer criticizes: "The EU is not in a position to solve the problem. Now, after the election results in Saxony and Thuringia, many state governments are becoming hysterical. But we need robust external border protection. And this can only be achieved with coercive measures." Glawischnig tends to underline the statement without going into detail about the coercive measures: "Yes, we need strong EU external border protection. Because the Dublin Agreement is dead."