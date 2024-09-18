Babler-Nehammer duel:
“One thinks the other is a complete idiot”
In the current "political duel" on krone.tv between Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer, in addition to the current asylum dispute with Germany and the ORF duels, the question of whether we live in a "woke society" is also hotly debated.
Glawischnig says quite openly: "In the political duels on ORF, they play hardball." She continues: "The aim is to serve your own target groups and appeal to your own potential. You won't reach voters of another party with this either."
Andreas Mölzer refers, for example, to the fierce duel between Babler and Nehammer: "One of them has a flow of words that is no longer controllable. And the other plays the nutcracker on the government bench." Glawischnig adds: "It was surprising to see just how fierce this duel was. Rumors had it that the next coalition had already been agreed behind the scenes between the two parties. But now they hate each other and think the other is a complete idiot."
External border protection with punitive measures
The heated asylum debate with Germany was also discussed. Recently, there has been a lot of emotion surrounding the question of whether Austria should - or must - take back rejected refugees from Germany. Glawischnig: "Legally, none of this is possible. You can't just push them back like that." Mölzer criticizes: "The EU is not in a position to solve the problem. Now, after the election results in Saxony and Thuringia, many state governments are becoming hysterical. But we need robust external border protection. And this can only be achieved with coercive measures." Glawischnig tends to underline the statement without going into detail about the coercive measures: "Yes, we need strong EU external border protection. Because the Dublin Agreement is dead."
The civil religion of political correctness
The question of whether Austria had become a 'woke society' was also discussed emotionally. Dishes such as 'Moor in a shirt' are no longer allowed to be said, Winnetou is controversial, the rainbow flag is very popular. And painting or dressing like the Three Wise Men is no longer in keeping with the times. Mölzer: "On ORF, only the female form is used. Notar.Pause.Innen, for example, is pronounced with real dogmatic zeal. Political correctness has become the new civil religion. I won't say the N-word. But I do find Winnetou with the rainbow flag in his hand(this image was shown in the program, note) interesting.
You can seeall the answers from the two duelists on this and many other topics, such as the question of whether there are political implications to the current extreme weather, in the video above.
