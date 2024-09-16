Alizee met William and Kate in a sleep shirt

"She was wearing one of my shirts"

But the real climax came a little later when Alizee, freshly awake, stepped into the kitchen. "Her hair was still disheveled and she was wearing one of my shirts. But in typical Alizee fashion, she took the situation in her stride, greeted everyone warmly and didn't let herself get rattled," James recalls fondly. "Without even a moment's embarrassment, she shook hands with Kate and William and immediately struck up a casual conversation, as if it was the most normal thing in the world to meet her boyfriend's sister and brother-in-law like that."