This is the new Ford-based VW Transporter

With its short hood, the new Transporter looks beefy, but cannot deny its relationship to the Transit. In the high-quality looking and, at first glance, well-finished interior, the high-mounted, 13-inch screen in the middle dominates, while the driver can also see a 12-inch display through the steering wheel. If you order the automatic transmission, you shift gears via the steering column lever to the right of the volant. This provides space for two cup holders below the screen, and it is also possible to move forward from the second row between the seats.