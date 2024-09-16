"Better than ever"
This is the new Ford-based VW Transporter
Volkswagen presented the seventh generation of the Transporter at the IAA Transportation. This reinterpretation of one of the Wolfsburg-based group's most important icons is essentially based on the technology of the new Ford Transit. VW praises this working version of the VW Bus as better than ever.
It's fair to say that the VW Bus pond has been a bit confusing since the T6 became the T6.1 and was gradually replaced by several models. It's almost like when a highly qualified specialist who has been running the business for decades retires and has to be replaced by three employees because otherwise it won't work out.
First of all, there is the VW ID.Buzz, the lifestyle electric bus that so aggressively quotes the classics T1, T2 and T4. It is available in a civilian version and as the ID.Buzz Cargo for use on construction sites or in the trades.
Then we have the T7 Multivan as a bus version that can be driven like a car, which also comes onto the market around the turn of the year as the new California Camper. With petrol and diesel engines and as a plug-in hybrid.
So now the "seventh generation of the van". They are not talking about the T7, as this seems to be reserved for the Multivan, an original VW product. Like the T7, the Transporter comes as a combustion engine (diesel only) and plug-in hybrid, but also with electric drive in three performance levels. The Transporter series is in turn divided into the pure commercial vehicles and the Caravelle series.
The new VW Transporter ...
... is available as a Caravelle equipped with nine seats for passenger transport, as a pure panel van, as a panel van Plus (load compartment, seats in the second row, various partition walls) and as a crew cab with platform. The panel van and Caraveller can also be ordered as a Panamericana - with all-wheel drive and a light outdoor look. There will also be a variant with a long wheelbase, which will have an overall length of 5.45 meters and a load volume of 9 cubic meters.
The normal version measures 5.05 meters in length and packs up to 5.8 cubic meters into the load compartment. The payload is up to 1.33 tons and the towing capacity is up to 2.8 tons.
With so many options to choose from, it's easy to lose track. Because at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the motto for the Transporter is no longer "one for all" as it used to be, but - as Board Member for Sales and Marketing Lars Krause explained at the launch - "the right one for everyone".
With its short hood, the new Transporter looks beefy, but cannot deny its relationship to the Transit. In the high-quality looking and, at first glance, well-finished interior, the high-mounted, 13-inch screen in the middle dominates, while the driver can also see a 12-inch display through the steering wheel. If you order the automatic transmission, you shift gears via the steering column lever to the right of the volant. This provides space for two cup holders below the screen, and it is also possible to move forward from the second row between the seats.
Despite the changes, it was important to Volkswagen to make the transition from the T6 to the new generation as easy as possible for drivers. Lars Krause promises that a T6 driver will get used to the new cockpit "in less than 3 minutes".
According to CEO Carsten Intra, there are 10,000 pre-orders for the van worldwide. Confidence in the new bus is therefore quite high, not a matter of course after the many minor and major technical problems in the VW Group. But you can learn from your mistakes. Example: In the middle of the cockpit, the good old rotary knob is back as a volume control.
