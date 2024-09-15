Suspect in mortal danger

"Special forces from the Cobra task force and the Rapid Intervention Group (SIG) approached the getaway vehicle and confronted the gunman, also firing a shot at the suspect. He was seriously injured and received immediate medical treatment from an emergency doctor. A rescue helicopter flew the 38-year-old to Graz Regional Hospital that evening. His life is in danger and he is currently receiving intensive medical care," the police report continues.