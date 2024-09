Slovenian died on ski tour in Obertauern

42 mountain rescuers from Obertauern, Mauterndorf, Radstadt, the Alpine Police and members of the mountain rescue dog team searched the Gamsspitzl, Zehnerkar, Gamsleiten, Seekarspitz and Seekareck areas. The conditions were challenging due to the abundance of fresh snow and poor visibility. In the Seekareck area, at 1987 meters above sea level, the athlete was finally found thanks to the signal from his avalanche transceiver. He had to be dug out from a depth of two meters. A doctor present was only able to determine that he had died.