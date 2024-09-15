“Government interference”: UEFA warns England

Impact on the home European Championship?

Theodoridis is quoted as saying that "special rules" are in place to prevent state interference in order to guarantee the autonomy of sport and the fairness of sporting competition. The ultimate sanction in the event of non-compliance would be "the exclusion of the association from UEFA and the teams from the competitions". In the worst-case scenario, England would also be excluded from the 2028 European Championship, which is to be held jointly with Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales.