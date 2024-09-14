Vilimsky speaker at US climate denier institute

According to the Guardian, the dinner was a fundraising event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Heartland Institute. A one-way ticket cost 199 US dollars (180 euros), with an entire table starting at 4000 dollars (around 3600 euros). The "platinum table" at which Farage sat cost 50,000 US dollars (the equivalent of 45,100 euros). Farage, who sits in the British parliament for his Reform UK party, was the main speaker.