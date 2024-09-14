Hanger loses again in court against Kickl

Kickl sued against Hanger's statement

The Commercial Court had upheld Kickl's complaint in full. The Higher Regional Court has now followed suit: the statement was not an assessment as claimed by Hanger, but a statement of fact. This is clear from the overall context of the question ("Mr. Hanger, do you have any suspicion as to who is controlling the whole thing and who is behind it?") and Hanger's answers ("But yes, of course.", "Yes, clearly from the FPÖ, we know that too." and "... but the main well poisoner is Mr. Kickl, that's just the way it is, and I wouldn't put it past him, yes."), according to the Higher Regional Court's ruling.