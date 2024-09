Ried goalless, Kapfenberg concede home defeat

Ried one point ahead of Kapfenberg

Ried are now one point ahead of Kapfenberg in the table, who came away empty-handed against Austria Lustenau in front of their home crowd. Seydou Diarra scored in the 19th minute after KSV goalkeeper Richard Strebinger had only just managed to keep out a shot from Leo Mikic. The Styrians pressed for an equalizer in the second half, but the relegated Bundesliga side also remained dangerous on the counter-attack and secured the win thanks to substitute Daniel Au Yeong (92').